Daily 30 or 60 minute cleanings
Cancel anytime
Your neighborhood housekeeper
Choose from our pool of certified and experienced cleaning professionals.
Set it and Forget it
Your housekeeper works off a routine checklist so you don’t need to manage it.
Come home to a clean place
With daily cleanings, your dirty clothes and dishes will never pile up.
Trusted Neighborhood Housekeepers
Your housekeeper will learn your personalized preferences and clean just the way you want.
All housekeepers are background checked
Your Peace of Mind is Top of Mind
Security and trust are our No. 1 priority. All of our housekeeping partners must clear extensive background and identity checks.
Billing & Subscription
You can select from different monthly plans based on your needs.
General Questions
Learn who we are, what can be accomplished in a 30 or 60 minute cleaning and what types of buildings we service.Learn more
Safety, Trust & Key Access
Read how to manage key access, how to choose the right housekeeper and information on insurance.Learn more
Billing and Subscription
Learn how to manage your service and how you will be billed.Learn more
Logistics & Supplies
Allergies? We can handle that! Also, read more about logistics and supplies.Contact suport
Other
Any other questions? Please contact our support team and we will be happy to answer any of your questions!